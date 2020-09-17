With the addition of 90,123 cases in 24 hours, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the 50 lakh mark on Wednesday.

The total number of Coronavirus cases mounted to 50,20,359, while the death toll climbed to 82,066 with a record 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data updated as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

India’s Covid-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. India added 10-lakh cases this month alone.

It took 110 days for the Covid-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh mark.

With the country adding in the vicinity of 90 thousand new cases every day, it could well become the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States, where more than 6.6 million people have been infected.India’s record daily high of 97,570 cases was reported on 11 September.

According to the Union health ministry data, there are currently 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,360 patients have been discharged, while 82,066 people lost the battle against the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 82,961 patients were discharged, also a record; the recovery rate stands at 78.53 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.63 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a total of 10,97,856 cases, including 30,409 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.