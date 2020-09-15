India has reported 83,809 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

With this spike, India’s has crossed the 49 lakh mark to reach 49,30,237 Covid-19 cases in the country.

The country has also recorded 1054 fatalities, taking the death toll to 80,776.

Of the total 49,30,237 cases, at present India has 9,90,061 active cases and 38,59,400 patients have recovered from Covid-19.

Even as the coronavirus caseload tally in the country continues to rise, the declining fatality rate which currently stands at 1.64 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world, according to Union Health Ministry.

India, which continues to remain the second-worst affected nation in the world from coronavirus has also become the country that has recorded the highest number of recoveries in the world according to John Hopkins data.

According to data released by Union Health Ministry, India’s recovery rate which is at 77.99 per cent and the more than 38.5 lakh patients have recovered from coronavirus, in the country so far. Meanwhile, Brazil has 3,723,206 recoveries followed by the United States at 2,451,406.

Maharastra continues to remain the worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

India has conducted 10,72,845 tests on 14 September taking the total tally of Covid tests conducted to 5,83,12,273.