With a spike of 81,484 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 case tally nears the 64-lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s Covid-19 case tally now stands at 63,94,068 cases, including 9,42,217 active coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,095 fatalities, taking the total deaths to 99,773. The fatality rate of India stands at 1.56 per cent, which is lowest in the world.

India which is second worst hit nation by the pandemic, has recorded 78,877 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries at 53,52,078. The recovery rate of the country currently stands at 83.5 per cent.

Maharastra,Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka remain the worst affected states by the pandemic. Maharashtra has recorded 16,476 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s total to 14,00,922 cases and 37,056 fatalities.

In the past 24 hours, Maharastra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported the highest deaths with 394,130,80,66 and 59 respectively.

Delhi’s total coronavirus case load after daily spike of 3,037 cases now stands at 2,82,752 Covid-19 cases and 5,401 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 10,97,947 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 7,67,17,947.