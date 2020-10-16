With a fresh spike of 63,371 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally has crossed 73.7 lakh, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus tally case tally now stands at 73,07,097 with 8,04,528 active Covid-19 cases. The active Covid-19 cases constitute around 10.92 per cent of the total coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 70,338 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 64,53,779. The recovery rate now stands at 87.56 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 895 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,12,161 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.52 per cent.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states in the country. These states account for nearly 55 per cent of the country’s new coronavirus cases.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 10,226 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 15,64,615 cases and 41,196 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 3,483 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,21,031 cases and 5,924 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 11,36,183 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 9,12,26,305.