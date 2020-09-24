With a fresh spike of 86,508 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India has crossed the 57 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health on Thursday.

India, which continues to remain the second-worst affected country’s total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 57,32,518 out of which 9,66,382 are active coronavirus cases which account for 16.85 per cent of all cases.

With 87,374 patients that have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the recoveries continue to remain more than the number of new coronavirus infections for the fifth consecutive day, according to data by Ministry of Health.

With a recovery rate of 81.6 per cent, India total Covid-19 recoveries now stands at 46,74,987 cases.

The country has also recorded 1,129 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total fatalities due to Covid-19 to 91,149. The fatality rate in the country is at 1.59 per cent.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country, with 12,63,799 coronavirus cases and 33,886 fatalities recorded till date. Maharastra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh that remain the most affected states by the pandemic.

Delhi’s total coronavirus case load after daily spike of 3,714 cases now stands at 2,56,789 Covid-19 cases.

India has conducted a total of 11,56,569 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 6,74,36,031.