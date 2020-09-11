The single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India is increasing day-by-day as on Friday, according to government data, India witnessed 96,551 new infections and 1,209 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally past 45 lakh.

According to the reports, over 76,000 patients have died due to the virus.

India is the second worst-hit nation by the coronavirus. Overall, 2.8 crore people are affected due to the deadly virus worldwide.

The recovery rate stood at 77.76 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.6 per cent.

The positivity rate was reported to be 8.2 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 8.4 per cent.

According to the government data, about 5.4 crore samples have been tested so far in the country.

The Serum Institute of India yesterday said it will stop the Phase 3 trials of vaccine that were to begin in India next week.

The Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine Covishield, developed by the Oxford University along with pharma major AstraZenca.

“We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till @AstraZeneca restarts them. We are following DCGI’s instructions and will not be able to comment further on the same. You can connect with DCGI for more updates on this front,” it said in a tweet.

The national capital, Delhi, on Thursday recorded a new spike of 4,308 fresh infections, taking its tally past 2.05 lakh.

Talking about the worldwide data, the United States has recorded 63.96 lakh cases followed by India at 45.62 lakh, Brazil at 42.38 lakh, Russia at 10.42 lakh and Peru at 7.92 lakh.