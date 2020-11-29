With a spike of 41,810 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 case tally nears the 94 lakh-mark, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 case load stands at 93,92,919 with 4,53,956 active Covid-19 cases which is 4.83 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 42,298 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 88,002,267 with a recovery rate of 93.71 per cent.

The country has recorded 496 deaths, in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,36,696 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.46 per cent.

Kerala,Maharashtra,Delhi, West Bengal and Rajasthan continued to report the highest daily infections, accounting for almost half of all cases in the country.

Kerala with 6,250 infections reported the highest number of cases among all states in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 5,93,957 and 2,196 fatalities.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with a surge of 5,965 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total tally to 18,14,515 cases and 46,986 fatalities.

PM Modi on Saturday visited India’s top vaccine hubs to review the development of the vaccine. He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

India has conducted a total of 12,83,449 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 13,95,03,803.