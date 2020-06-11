The Coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,86,579 on Thursday out of which 1,37,448 cases are active and 1,41,028 number of patients have recovered according to ministry of health. The death toll due to the infection rose to 8,102.

In the biggest single-day day jump, India recorded 9,996 Coronavirus cases and 357 fatalities in 24 hours.

After United States, Brazil, Russia, and United Kingdom, India is the fifth worst-affected country in the world due to the pandemic according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

As cases continue to soar in the national capital crossing the 32,000 mark, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the situation. The chief minister said Shah has assured him of all cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

Delhi has reported 32,810 cases of coronavirus till Thursday with death toll at 984.

Central teams have been deputed to assist state health officials in reviewing the public health measures being undertaken to combat COVID-19 in six cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru which have reported major part of India’s rising tally of coronavirus infections.

These teams will provide technical support to the state health departments and municipal health officials for reviewing public health measures implemented for containment and management of COVID-19 outbreak in the six cities, the health ministry said.

Globally, people have been infected by the virus and people have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Faring the worst in terms of number of cases, United States’ tally of coronavirus infections crossed 2 million. With 2,000,464 cases and 112,924 deaths US has reported maximum number of fatalities and infections in the world.