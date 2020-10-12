With 66,732 new coronavirus cases, India’s Covid-19 tally has surged past the 71 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally now stands at 71,20,538 with 8,61,853 active Covid-19 cases. The active Covid-19 cases has remained below the 9 lakh mark for the past few days.

The country has reported 71,559 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 61,49,535 with a recovery rate of 86.36 per cent.

India which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world has recorded 816 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,09,150 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.53 per cent.

Maharastra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 10,792 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 15,28,226 cases and 40,349 fatalities.

Kerala and Karnataka have reported 9,523 and 9,347 cases respectively. These states together account for almost 60 per cent of all cases in the country.

Delhi has reported 2,780 new cases taking the state’s total to 3,09,339 cases and 5,769 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 9,94,851 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 8,78,72,093.