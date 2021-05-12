In what can be described as a glimmer of hope amidst the COVID-19 second wave, India’s total active caseload has dipped to 37,04,099. It now comprises 15.87% of the country’s total positive COVID-19 cases.

A net decline of 11,122 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day of decline in the active cases.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,93,82,642 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.04%.

3,55,338 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

New recoveries have overtaken new daily cases for the second consecutive days.

India recorded 3,48,421 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,33,40,938, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

With 4205 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll is 2,54,197.

(With IANS inputs)