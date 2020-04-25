After 28 days of lockdown, the Indian Railway’s Production unit Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has reopened its production process.

According to the press note, the production unit started its operations from Thursday.

The factory has been opened adhering all safety precautions and issued guidelines by Ministry of Home Affairs orders and local administration, Ministry of Railways said in a press note.

“A total of 3744 employees have been permitted to join the work who are residing inside the RCF premises township. As per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and advisory of State Governments, other production units of Indian Railways will resume production as and when advised”, it added.

All employees who joined duty after lockdown have been issued a safety kit having masks, sanitizer bottle and soap to individual. All permitted employees have been a call on duty in the factory for coach production. In administrative offices, all officers have joined offices and 33% staff is being called in rotation roster basis, the press note said.

COVID awareness posters and safety instructions to be followed have been displayed at prominent places in workshop, offices and residential premises. All workers are being regularly counselled by their supervisors and officers for safety guidelines to be followed at the workplace. Hands-free liquid soap dispenser & washbasins have been provided in sufficient quantity and shop floor and offices for the employees, it added.

The operation of railway passenger trains are shut till May 3, and the reservations for a date after May 3 is also not being made.