India has reported 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,40,74,564 so far, the health ministry data stated on Thursday.

With this, India has once again taken its spot as the second-worst hit nation in terms of infections after the US.

As many as 1,038 deaths were reported taking the total Covid related deaths in the country to 1,73,123 so far.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 14,71,877.

A total of 93,528 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,24,29,564.

The total inoculation count has come up to 10,85,33,085.

States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in new Covid-19 cases.