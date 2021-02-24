India reported 78 new Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the health ministry said, as it underlined that a steady decline is being observed in the number of daily new deaths.

The country’s tally of active cases fell below the 1.5-lakh mark on Tuesday and was pegged at 1,47,306, comprising 1.34 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said, highlighting 21 states and UTs have not reported fresh fatalities in a 24- hour-period.

A total of 10,584 new infections and 13,255 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, leading to a net decline of 2,749 cases in the total active caseload, it said.

India’s daily positivity rate remains below three per cent, the ministry noted.

It added that 21 states and union territories have not reported any fresh Covid-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Till 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the vaccination coverage stood at 1,17,45,552 through 2,44,877 sessions, as per the ministry’s provisional report.

The second dose of Covid vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after the receipt of the first dose. Inoculation of frontline workers started on February 2.

Delhi adds 145 cases, 2 deaths:

Delhi today recorded 145 fresh Covid cases and 2 new fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The city’s Covid toll rose to 10,903, the health bulletin said.

Its coronavirus caseload mounted to 6,38,173, the health bulletin stated.

~With inputs from PTI~