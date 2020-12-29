India has reported 16,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest spike in daily cases in six months, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s overall coronavirus caseload now stands at 1,02,24,303 with 2,68,581 active Covid-19 cases. This is the lowest spike in over six months, the lowest recorded on June 24 with 15, 968 cases. The active Covid-19 cases comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload. The active caseload has remained below the three lakh mark for the eighth consecutive day.

The number of people who have been cured from the highly infectious virus surged to 98,07,569, with a recovery rate of 95.92 per cent.

India recored 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which took the overall death toll to 1,48,153 and the fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The government is carrying out dry run of the vaccination in order to prepare the infrastructure before the expected rollout of Covid-19 vaccine in January. The dry run will help the authorities to find out the shortcomings and sort it out before nationwide vaccination rollout. The two day dry run is being held in four states.

The government on Monday said that the restrictions on various activities will continues, even as the there has been a continuous decline in active cases in the country but there is a need for surveillance, containment and caution due to emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK.

Six cases of UK variant of coronavirus, which is believed to be more hazardous that the first one, has been detected in India, the government said on Tuesday.

Maharastra remains the worst affected state with 2,498 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 19,22,048 Covid-19 cases and 49,305 fatalities.

Delhi recorded 564 new coronavirus cases, lowest in at least five months taking the national capital’s tally to 6,23,415 cases.