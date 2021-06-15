India on Tuesday reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases as 2726 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. The country recorded its lowest daily case in the last 75 days.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,95,70,881 with 3,77,031 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,17,525 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,82,80,472 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 25,90,44,072 people have been vaccinated so far in the country. It further informed that the recovery rate increased to 95.64%, weekly positivity rate dropped to less than 5%, currently at 4.39%. Daily positivity rate i8s at 3.45%, less than 5% for 8 consecutive days.

38,13,75,984 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 14, 2021. Of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday.

Last month, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.