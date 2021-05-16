India recorded 3,11,170 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,46,84,077, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 36,18,458.

COVID-19 cases have showed a significant dip in the last couple of days.

With 4,077 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 2,70,284.

In the last 24 hours, 3,62,437 were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 2,07,95,335.

31,48,50,143 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to May 15, 2021. Of these, 18,32,950 samples were tested yesterday.

According to government data, 18,22,20,164 people have been vaccinated.