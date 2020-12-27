India reported 18,732 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest daily spike in daily infections in six months, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total coronavirus case tally stood at 1,01,87,850, with 2,78,690 active Covid-19 cases. This is the second time in this week that the daily numbers reported has dropped below the 20,000 mark. India had reported 18,653 daily Covid-19 cases, the lowest on July 1.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 279 deaths, taking the overall fatality due to the deadly virus to 1,47,622 with a fatality rate of 1.45 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 21,430 people revved from the virus taking India’s total recoveries to 97,61,538 with a recovery rate of 95.82 per cent.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala remain the worst affected states by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra, which remains the worst affected state reported 2,854 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 19,16,236 cases and 49,189 deaths.

Delhi recorded 655 new Covid-19 cases, its lowest in over four months, taking the national capital’s tally to 6,22,094 and 10,437 fatalities.

India’s Covid-19 task force met on Saturday due to the new mutant strain traced in the UK and to discuss the surveillance strategies. More than 50 samples of people who have travelled to UK are currently being sequenced in six lab across the country to check if they have the mutant strain.

India has tested 16,81,02,657 samples, with 9,43,368 samples tested in the last 24 hours.