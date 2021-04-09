India is experiencing a sudden incline in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. The country reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases and 780 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry official website.

It is the highest ever daily record of new COVID-19 cases in the country since the pandemic started.

The death toll in India has climbed to 1,67,642 and there are 9,79,608 active cases in India right now.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,30,60,542

In the case of recoveries, 61,899 more people have been discharged taking the nationwide tally to 1,30,60,542

Maharashtra`s Covid-19 deaths scaled a new high, crossing the 57,000 mark and while the number of new cases has dropped, the state`s tally jumped by 1 lakh cases in just two days, health officials said on Thursday.

The worst affected state is Maharashtra which reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike. The state added 56,286 new patients, down from the peak of 59,907 on Wednesday, taking up the tally from 31,73,261 to 32,29,547 now.

The state recovery rate dropped again from 82.36 percent on Wednesday to 82.05 percent, while the death rate worsened from 1.79 percent a day earlier to 1.77 percent, and the number of active cases jumped up to 521,317.

The Covid situation overall continued to remain grim as a massive vaccine shortage loomed ahead with barely one and half days` stocks available, leading to a fresh `vaccine war` between Maharashtra and the Centre.

The five most affected states are Maharashtra (3,173,261), Kerala (1,144,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (910,943), and Tamil Nadu (907,124).

