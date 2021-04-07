India is experiencing a sudden incline in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. It reported 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases and 630 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry official website.

It is the highest ever daily record of new COVID-19 cases in the country since the pandemic started.

The death toll in India has climbed to 1,66,177, and there are 8,43,473 active cases in India right now.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,28,01,785.

In the case of recoveries, 59,856 people have been discharged taking the nationwide tally to 1,17,92,135.

Delhi has reported 5,100 new Covid cases yesterday, its highest single-day tally this year, taking the overall tally to 6,85,062 cases while the situation remains grim in Maharashtra.

Delhi is one of the 10 districts which have been most severely affected by Covid-19 while the list features seven districts from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka and Chhattisgarh as per the Union Health Ministry.

According to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, the national capital reported 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 4.93 per cent.

Maharashtra`s Covid-19 cases again shot up above the half-lakh threshold for the second time in three days, with the total tally crossing 31 lakh, even as the state became the first in India to surprass the 80 lakh vaccination mark, health officials said here on Monday.

Two days after adding a record 57,074 new patients on April 4, the state infections again shot up from 47,288 on Monday to 55,469, taking up the state tally to 31,13,354.

The state fatalities also shot up from 155 a day earlier to 297, as the toll rose to 56,330.

The state recovery rate plummeted again from 83.36 per cent on Monday to 82.98 per cent, while the death rate worsened from 1.83 per cent a day earlier to 1.81 per cent, and the number of active cases jumped up to 472,283.

For the second time in three days, the country`s commercial capital recorded a five-digit case tally. After notching 11,206 (April 4), the infections in Mumbai increased from 9,879 a day earlier to 10,040, taking up the city`s tally to 472,600. There were 32 more deaths, increasing the total fatalities to 11,832.

The Mumbai circle – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts – notched its second highest figure of new infections since 19,942 recorded on Sunday at 18,594, taking up the total to 991,046, and deaths to 20,737.

Eight States, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh continue to show a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases.