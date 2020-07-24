India nears 13 lakh mark as country saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 Coronavirus cases. The COVID-19 tally reached 12,87,945 cases on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated in the morning showed.

There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Thus, around 63.45 per cent people have recovered so far. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Among the states, in the highest single day spike so far, Odisha has reported 1,594 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number to 22,693 in the state, informed the health department on Friday.

The state also reported six more Covid-19 deaths, raising the total number of deaths of patients infected by the virus to 120.

Of the 740 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 298 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Karnataka, 88 are from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from West Bengal, 28 from Gujarat, 26 each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, 11 from Rajasthan,10 from Madhya Pradesh and nine each from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

Punjab has reported eight fatalities followed by Assam, Odisha and Haryana with six deaths each, Kerala five, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Puducherry three each, while Chhattisgarh, Tripura and Goa have registered a fatality each.

In the highest single day spike so far, Odisha has reported 1,594 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number to 22,693 in the state, informed the health department on Friday.

The state also reported six more Covid-19 deaths, raising the total number of deaths of patients infected by the virus to 120.

Ganjam reported three Covid-19 deaths while Bhadrak, Gajapati and Rayagada reported one each.

Out of the fresh positive cases, 1,067 cases were reported from the quarantine centres and 527 are local cases.

Worst affected Ganjam district continued to top the chart with 732 cases followed by Khorda (320), Cuttack (136), Bhadrak (60) and Sundargarh (56).

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state rose to 8,148. As many as 14,392 patients have recovered in the state so far.

Meanwhile, the globally, the COVID-19 has infected 15.5 million people and killed 632,178 people, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU) data.

The three worst-hit countries from Coronavirus are the the US, Brazil and India.

The number of infections in the US has surpassed the 4 million mark, while the fatalities have increased to more than 144,000, as President Donald Trump pushes to reopen schools across the country.

The cases in the country reached 4,034,831, and the national death toll rose to 144,242, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Meanwhile, in the world’s second most affected country from Coronavirus, Brazil has 2,287,475 people infected from COVID-19 so far.