With a spike of 82,170 new coronavirus cases, India Covid-19 case tally has crossed the 60 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India which is second worst hit nation by the pandemic,total Covid-19 case load now stands at 60,74,703 cases, with 9,62,640 active coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, 74,893 patients have recovered from Covid-19 taking the country’s total Covid-19 recoveries to 50,16,520 with a recovery rate of 82.58 per cent.

India has recorded 1,039 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths to 95,542. The fatality rate of India stands at 1.57 per cent.

Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have reported the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. These states account for nearly 58 per cent of the all the new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 18,056 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 13,39,232 cases.

Karnataka, in the last 24 hours has reported 9,543 new coronavirus cases taking the states’s tally to over 5.75 cases and Kerala has reported 7,445 new Covid-19 cases talking its tally to over 1,75 lakh cases.

Delhi has reported 3,292 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,71,114 cases.

India has conducted a total of 7,09,394 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 7,19,67,230.

Globally coronavirus cases has crossed 3.3 crore cases, with United States remaining the worst affected country with more than 71 lakh cases.