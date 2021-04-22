India recorded 3,14,835 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,59,30,965, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 22,91,428. This is the first time that the country has recorded over 3 lakh cases.

With 2,104 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 1,84,657, the highest single-day record. In the last 24 hours,1,78,841 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,34,54,880

The Central government on Monday said that all citizens above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated from 1 May. Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 percent of doses to the centre and the rest t the state and open market at a pre-declared price the government said.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

According to government data, as many as 13,01,19,310 people have been vaccinated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,27,05,103 samples tested for COVID-19 up to April 21 2021. Of these, 16,51,711 samples were tested yesterday