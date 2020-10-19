With a spike of 55,722 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 case tally has crossed the 75.5 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 75,50,273, with 7,72,055 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 10.23 per cent of the total caseload. The number of active cases remained below eight lakh for the third consecutive day in the country.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 66,399 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 66,63,608. The recovery rate now stands at 88.26 per cent.

India which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 579 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,14,610 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.52 per cent.

A government-appointed committee, has said that India has crossed the coronavirus peak, and has predicted that the coronavirus outbreak could be brought under control by early next year if all measures are followed.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 9,060 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 15,95,381 cases and 42,115 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 3,299 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,31,071 cases and6,009 fatalities.

West Bengal has been reporting high number of daily spike in new cases and deaths. West Bengal has reported 3,983 new cases and 64 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking its toll to 3,21,036 cases and 6,056 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 8,59,786 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 9,50,83,976.