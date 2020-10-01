India has recorded a single day spike of 86,821 coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases past the 63 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 case load now stands at 63,12,585 cases, with 9,40,705 active coronavirus cases. The active cases constitute around 14.90 per cent of the total cases.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 85,376 recoveries the country’s total Covid-19 recoveries to 52,73,201 with a recovery rate of 83.5 per cent.

India which is second worst hit nation by the pandemic, has recorded 1,181 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths to 98,678. The fatality rate of India stands at 1.56 per cent.

The government has issued new guideline for Unlock 5.0 wherein from October 15, Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50% of their seating capacity for which SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.Similarly Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open with SOP issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner.

Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have reported the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. These states account for nearly 55 per cent of the all the new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 18,371 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 13,84,446 cases. The state also recorded 481 fatalities in the lat 24 hours taking the tally to 36,662.

Delhi has reported 3,390 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,79,715 cases.

India has conducted a total of 14,23,052 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 7,56,19,781.