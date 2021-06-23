India’s Covid-19 cases recorded 50,848 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In the same time span, 1358 deaths were reported, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

This is the sixth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll is below the 2,000-mark and also the 16th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new cases.

The Covid-19 caseload in the country now stands at 3,00,28,709.

Active cases are now below 8 lakh-mark at 6,43,194.

The death toll stands at 3,90,660.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 68,817 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients recovered to 2,89,94,855 to date.

