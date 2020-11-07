With a spike of 50,356 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 case tally crosses the 84 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total coronavirus caseload stands at 84,62,080 with 5,16,632 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 6.11 per cent of the total caseload.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 53,920 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 78,19,886. The recovery rate now stands at 92.41 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 577 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,25,562 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.48 per cent.

Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 6,870 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 17,10,314 cases and 44,965 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 7,178 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in the country in this period, taking the total to 4,23,831 cases and 6,833fatalities. Delhi has been recording more than 6,000 cases for the last four days.

Kerala recorded 7,002 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 4,73,468 cases.

India has conducted a total of 11,13,209 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 11,65,42,304.