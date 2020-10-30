With a spike of 48,648 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India Covid-19 tally crosses the 80.8 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 80,88,851 with 5,94,386 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 8.26 per cent of the total caseload. The country has been recording less than 50,000 cases for the last five days and active cases have fallen below the six lakh mark.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 57,386 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 73,73,375. The recovery rate now stands at 91.15 per cent.

The Health Ministry tweeted,” India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 crore at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54 per cent presently.”

India, which remains the second-worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 563 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll now stands at 1,21,090 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.50 per cent.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, and West Bengal have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a single-day spike of 5902 Covid-19 cases taking the states’ total tally to 16,66,668 cases and 43,710 fatalities.

Kerala continued to report the highest one-day cases in the country with 7,020 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 4,18,484 cases,

Delhi saw its highest daily infections for the second straight day, has reported 5,739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,75,753 cases and 6,423 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 11,64,648 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 10,77,28,088.