India recorded 3,92,488 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 1,95,57,457, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s new single-day caseload showed a slight dip today compared to that of the previous day.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 33,49,644.

With 3689 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,15,542. In the last 24 hours, 3,07,865 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,59,92,271.

The Central government on Monday said that all citizens above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated from 1 May.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

29,01,42,339 samples were tested up to May 1 2021 for COVID-19. Of these, 18,04,954 samples were tested yesterday

According to government data, as many as 15,68,16,031 people have been vaccinated.