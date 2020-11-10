With a spike of 38,073 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 case tally crosses the 85.91 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total coronavirus caseload stands at 85,91,730 with 5,05,265 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 5.88 per cent of the total caseload.

The number of active cases remained below 6 lakh and the Union Health Ministry said it a “landmark achievement”. “Demonstrating a landmark achievement, India’s Active Cases have fallen below 6% of the Total Cases. The Recovered Cases have leaped past 92% of the cumulative cases.”

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 42,033 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 79,59,406. The recovery rate now stands at 92.64 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 448 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,27,059 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.48 per cent.

Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 3,277 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to17,23,135 cases and 45,325 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 5,023 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,43,552 cases and 7,060 fatalities.

Kerala recorded 3,593 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 4,89,702 cases.

India has conducted a total of 10,43,665 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 11,96,15,857.