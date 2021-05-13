India recorded 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,37,03,665, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 37,10,525.

With 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 2,58,317.

In the last 24 hours, 3,52,181 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,97,34,823.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

The total number of samples tested up to May 12 is 30,94,48,585 including 18,64,594 samples tested yesterday.

According to government data, 17,72,14,256 people have been vaccinated.