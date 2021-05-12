India recorded 3,48,421 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,33,40,938, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 37,04,099.

With 4205 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll is 2,54,197.

In the last 24 hours, 3,55,338 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,93,82,642.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

30,75,83,991 samples tested up to 11th May 2021, for COVID19. Of these, 19,83,804 samples were tested yesterday

According to government data, 17,52,35,991 people have been vaccinated.