India recorded 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,62,89,290, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 29,23,400.

With 4194 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 2,95,525.

In the last 24 hours, 3,57,630 were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 2,30,70,365.

32,64,84,155 samples tested for COVID-19 up to May 21, 2021. Of these, 20,66,285 samples were tested yesterday

According to government data, 19,33,72,819 people have been vaccinated.