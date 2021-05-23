India recorded 2,40,842 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,65,30,132, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 28,05,399.

India’s COVID-19 curve seems to be facing a steady decline, as cases dropped yet another day.

With 3741 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 2,99,266.

In the last 24 hours, 3,55,102 were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 2,34,25,467.

32,86,07,937 samples tested for COVID-19 up to May 22, 2021. Of these, 21,23,782 samples were tested yesterday

According to government data, 19,50,04,184 people have been vaccinated.