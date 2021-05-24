India recorded 2,22,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,67,52,447, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 27,20,716.

India’s COVID-19 curve seems to be facing a steady decline, as cases dropped yet another day.

With 4454 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 3,03,720.

In the last 24 hours, 3,02,544 were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 2,37,28,011.

33,05,36,064 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to May 22, 2021. Of these, 19,28,127 samples were tested yesterday

According to government data, 19,60,51,962 people have been vaccinated.