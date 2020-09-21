With a new spike of 86,961 coronavirus cases, the Covid-19 tally in India has reached 54,87,580 cases, according to Ministry of Health.

The coronavirus death toll in the country has reached 87,882 with 1,130 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. India, which continues to remain the second worst affected country has, 10,03,299 are active coronavirus cases, out of the total 54,87,580 Covid-19 cases.

As many as 43,96,399 patients have recovered from coronavirus ,taking the country’s recovery rate to 80.12 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 93,356 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

Maharastra remains the worst affected state in India with a total of 12,08,642 coronavirus cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Delhi’s coronavirus cases load has reached 2,46,711 with 3,812 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The city has also recorded 3,742 recoveries, taking the tally of recovered coronavirus patients to 2,09,632.

India has conducted a total of 7,31,534 tests, taking the total tally of Covid tests conducted to 6,43,92,594.