India on Monday reported 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases as 3,128 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,80,47,534 with 20,26,092 active cases and 3,29,100 deaths so far.

India reported the lowest daily new cases of 1.52 lakh in 50 days today.

On May 25, India recorded less than 2 lakh cases of COVID-19, first time since April 14.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,38,022 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,56,92,342 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 21,31,54,129 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry, COVID19 recovery rate increases to 91.60%. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.04% and daily positivity rate at 9.07%, less than 10% for 7 consecutive days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 34,48,66,883 samples have been tested up to May 30 for Covid-19. Of these 16,83,135 samples were tested on yesterday.

On Monday, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

India registered record deaths due to Covid exactly a week back with 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst hit by the pandemic.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.