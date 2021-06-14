India on Sunday reported 70,421 new COVID-19 cases as 3921 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. The country recorded its lowest daily case in the last 72 days.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,95,10,410 with 3,74,305 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,19,501 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,81,62,947 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 25,48,49,301 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

Last month, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.