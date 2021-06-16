India on Wednedsay reported 62,224 new COVID-19 cases as 2542 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,96,33,105 with 3,79,573 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,07,628 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,83,88,100 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 26,19,72,014 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

38,13,75,984 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 14, 2021. Of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday.

Recovery Rate increased to 95.80%, weekly positivity rate dropped to less than 5%, currently at 4.17%. Daily positivity rate is at 3.22%, less than 5% for 9 consecutive days, according to Union Health Ministry.

Last month, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.