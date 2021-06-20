India on Sunday reported 58,419 new COVID-19 cases as 1576 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,98,81,965 with 3,86,713 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 87,619 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,87,66,009 being cured of Covid to date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 27,66,93,572 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

A total of 39,10,19,083 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to June 19, 2021. Of these, 18,11,446 samples were tested yesterday.

Active cases are the lowest after 81 days in the country. Recovery rate has increased to 96.16%, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Last month, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.