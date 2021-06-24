India’s Covid-19 cases recorded 54,069 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In the same time span, 1321 deaths were reported, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Thursday.

India crossed the mark of over three crore caseload of Covid on Wednesday.

This is the seventh consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The Covid-19 caseload in the country now stands at 3,00,82,778.

Active cases are now below 8 lakh mark at 6,27,057.

The death toll stands at 3,91,981.

It is also the 17th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 68,885 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients recovered to 2,90,63,740 to date.

(With IANS inputs)