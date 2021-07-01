India on Thursday recorded 48,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Active cases are now below 8 lakh mark at 5,23,257. Active cases constitute 1.72% of total cases.

In the last 24 hours, 61,588 patients recovered from the infection. The total tally of people who have recovered so far from the disease is 2,94,88,918.

The recovery rate has increased to 96.97%.

33.57 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.64%.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 49th consecutive day.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.54%, less than 5% for 24 consecutive days.

India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

(With IANS inputs)