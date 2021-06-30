India on Wednesday recorded 45,951 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

817 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The country crossed the mark of over three crore caseload of Covid on Wednesday.

Active cases are now below 8 lakh mark at 5,37,064. Active cases constitute 1.94% of total cases.

In the last 24 hours, 60,729 patients recovered from the infection. The total tally of people who have recovered so far from the disease is 2,94,27,330.

The recovery rate has increased to 96.75%.

33.28 crore. vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive. The weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.69%.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.34%, less than 5% for 23 consecutive days.

India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

(With IANS inputs)