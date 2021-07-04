India on Sunday recorded 43,071 new COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 52,299 patients recovered from the infection. The total tally of people who have recovered so far from the disease is 2,96,58,078.

India’s active caseload declined to 4,85,350.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.09%.

35.12 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.44%.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 52nd consecutive day.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.34%, less than 5% for 27 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up – 41.82 crore tests have been conducted.

(With IANS inputs)