India’s Covid-19 cases continued to decline with 42,640 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In the same time span, 1,167 deaths were reported, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

This is the fifth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll is below the 2,000-mark and also the 15th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new cases.

On 24 March, India had recorded 53,476 Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 caseload in the country now stands at 2,99,77,861.

Active cases are now below 8 lakh-mark at 6,62,521.

The death toll stands at 3,89,302.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 81,839 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total patients recovered to 2,88,44,199 till date.

A total of 28,87,66,201 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, the Union health ministry said.

India administered 86.16 lakh (86,16,373) vaccine doses in a single day yesterday; Highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far, the Ministry of Health stated.