India recorded 2,95,041 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another one-day grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,53,21,089, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stands at 20,31,977. This is the seventh straight day that the country has recorded over 2 lakh cases.

With 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 1,82,553, the highest single-day record. In the last 24 hours, 1,67,457 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,32,76,039.

The Central government on Monday said that all citizens above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated from 1 May. Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of doses to the centre and the rest t the state and open market at a pre-declared price the government said.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

Maharashtra, which remains the worst affected state by the pandemic, recorded 58,924 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s total to 38,98,262 cases and 351 deaths pushed the death count to 60,824.

Delhi which has announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 night till 5 am on April 26 due to the surge in Covid cases recorded 23,686 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s total to 8,77,146 cases. In the last 24 hours,240 deaths which is the highest-ever deaths reported in a single day in Delhi.

Kerala will also impose a night curfew for two weeks from Tuesday onwards. The state recorded 13,644 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to government data, as many as 13,01,19,310 people have been vaccinated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,10,53,392 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to April 20, 2021. Of these, 16,39,357 samples were tested yesterday.