India recorded 2,59,170, new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to over 1.53 crore,according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s total caseload now stands at 1,53,21,089 with 20,31,977 active Covid-19 cases. This is the sixth straight day that the country has recorded over 2 lakh cases.

With 1,761 deaths in the last24 hours, the death toll is at 1,80,530. In the last 24 hours, 1,54,761 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,31,08,582.

The Central government on Monday said that all citizens above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated from 1 May. Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of doses to the centre and the rest t the state and open market at a pre-declared price the government said.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

Maharashtra, which remains the worst affected state by the pandemic, recorded 58,924 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s total to 38,98,262 cases and 351 deaths pushed the death count to 60,824.

Delhi which has announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 night till 5 am on April 26 due to the surge in Covid cases recorded 23,686 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s total to 8,77,146 cases. In the last 24 hours,240 deaths which is the highest-ever deaths reported in a single day in Delhi.

Kerala will also impose a night curfew for two weeks from Tuesday onwards. The state recorded 13,644 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the government data, as many as 12,71,29,113 people have been vaccinated so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 15,19,486 samples tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total samples tested to 26,94,14,035.