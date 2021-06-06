India on Sunday reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases as 2677 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,88,09,339 with 14,77,799 active cases and 3,46,759 deaths so far.

On May 25, India recorded less than 2 lakh cases of COVID-19, first time since April 14.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,89,232 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,69,84,781 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 23,13,22,417 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

Last week, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

India registered record deaths due to Covid last month with 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst hit by the pandemic.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.i