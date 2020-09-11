With a surge of 95,735 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single day increase till date, India on Thursday recorded a total tally of 44,65,863, according to Union Health Ministry.

There were 1,172 deaths reported in the previous 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on Thursday, which is also the highest number of fatalities in a single day so far.

India on Tuesday recorded 1,133 deaths and on July 29 there were 1,129. India’s daily death toll is now going past the USA’s, which is the worst-hit by the pandemic.

India is currently the second worst hit country after the USA in terms of number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the total 44,65,863 cases, 9,19,018 are active, 34,71,783 have recovered, while 75,062 patients have died.

A PTI tally compiled at 9 p.m. on the basis of cases reported by states put the total number of confirmed cases at 45,48,797, recoveries at 35,30,209 and of fatalities at 76,207, indicating the addition of 96,492 new cases, 72,274 recoveries and 1,272 deaths to the previous day’s figures.