India has recorded 86,052 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the country total tally of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 58 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India which remains the second worst affected nation by the pandemic, total coronavirus cases now stands at 58,18,570, out of which 9,70,116 are active Covid-19 cases, which account for 16.67 per cent of all cases.

The country has recorded 1,141 fatalities, taking the total death toll to 92,290. The fatality rate of India stands at 1.59 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, more than 80,000 patients have recovered from Covid-19. India which leads the world in Covid-19 recoveries, with a recovery rate of 81.74 per cent. India’ total Covid-19 recoveries now stands at 47,56,164 cases.

Around 74 per cent of the total new Covid-19 cases are concentrated in ten states and union territories, with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reporting the higher number of coronavirus cases and recoveries also, according to data by Ministry of Health.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has with 12,82,963 coronavirus cases and 34,345 fatalities recorded till date.

Delhi’s total coronavirus case load stands at 2,60,623 Covid-19 cases. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the national capital was witnessing the second wave of coronavirus and has now turned the corner.

India has also recorded its highest number of testing on 24 September with 14,92,409 Covid-19 tests conducted in a single day, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 6,89,28,440.