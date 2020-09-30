With a spike of 80,472 new coronavirus cases, India’s Covid-19 case tally has crossed the 62 lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health.

India’s total coronavirus case load now stands at 62,25,763 cases, with 9,40,441 active Covid-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 86,428 patients have recovered from coronavirus, taking the country’s total recoveries to 51,87,825. The Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that India has the highest number of people who have recovered from Covid-19. The recovery rate now stands at 83.3 per cent.

The country has recorded 1,179 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths to 97,497. The fatality rate of India stands at 1.57 per cent.

Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have reported the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. These states account for nearly 55 per cent of the all the new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 14,976 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 13,66,129 cases. Karnataka, in the last 24 hours has reported 10,453 new coronavirus cases taking the states’s tally to over 5.92 cases.

Delhi has reported 3,227 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,76,325 cases.

India has conducted a total of 10,86,668 tests, taking the total tally of coronavirus tests conducted to 7,41,96,729.

India remains the second worst affected nation by the Covid-19 pandemic, next only to the United States which has more than 72 lakh cases. Globally the coronavirus case tally has soared past 3.38 crore cases.